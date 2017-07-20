Ad Unit
Thursday, July 20, 2017

Report: Derrick Rose in ‘serious talks’ to join Cavs

July 20, 2017
by Steve DelVecchio

Derrick Rose

The Cleveland Cavaliers have not done a whole lot this offseason, but that could change if they sign one of the best free agent point guards remaining on the market.

Brian Windhorst and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN are reporting that the Cavs are in “serious” discussions with Derrick Rose about a one-year contract.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news




Comments

comments powered by Disqus