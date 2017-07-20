Report: Derrick Rose in ‘serious talks’ to join Cavs
The Cleveland Cavaliers have not done a whole lot this offseason, but that could change if they sign one of the best free agent point guards remaining on the market.
Brian Windhorst and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN are reporting that the Cavs are in “serious” discussions with Derrick Rose about a one-year contract.
Derrick Rose is in serious talks with the Cavs on a 1-year deal, sources tell @wojespn and me.
