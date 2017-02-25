Derrick Rose still wants to sign extension with Knicks

Derrick Rose is still hoping to stay with the New York Knicks.

The point guard said Friday that he has no interest in asking for a buyout and still wishes to sign an extension with New York, despite rumors indicating that the team tried to trade him before Thursday’s deadline.

“I hope so — they didn’t trade me,” Rose said, via Marc Berman of the New York Post. “That’s a good sign. My job is to come in and get better every day. You have to ask Steve [Mills, Knicks general manager] about that. If you ask me, I’ll probably sign me for a couple of more years.”

Rose apparently wasn’t bothered by all those trade rumors.

“I didn’t talk about any of that,” Rose said. “I’m professional about the situation. No grudges. No hard feelings about what was going on — if I was on the trade block. I want to be here. That’s how I feel. He told me I was all right.”

The Knicks were reportedly prepared to trade Rose away on Thursday before the other team backed out. That probably doesn’t bode well if he wants them to keep him.