Report: Teams view Derrick Rose as possible trade target

As Phil Jackson decides how he wants to go about things with the New York Knicks, other teams are watching with interest in the event he decides to sell.

Case in point is the fact that, according to ESPN’s Ian Begley, several teams view Knicks point guard Derrick Rose as a potential trade chip.

The Knicks sit four games out of the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, having gone just 7-21 in their last 28 games. Wednesday night, they blew a 17-point lead to the Oklahoma City Thunder, leaving one East scout to remark that “this team looks like it’s quitting.”

Rose will definitely attract interest. He’s a free agent at season’s end, so there wouldn’t be a long-term commitment involved. He’s not the player he once was and is still dogged by questions about his defense, but his skill as a lane penetrator is still highly-regarded.

Rose knows he’d be on the block if the Knicks decide to rebuild. Jackson will have to make up his mind within the next week.