Report: Derrick Rose wanted to sign with Spurs or Clippers

Derrick Rose will be getting his chance to contend, but he apparently would have rather it come in the Western Conference.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported on Wednesday that the ex-MVP “tried hard” to get top teams in the West to sign him — namely, the San Antonio Spurs and the Los Angeles Clippers — but was ultimately turned down.

Rose, who wound up signing with the Cleveland Cavaliers on a one-year, $2.1 million deal, was also linked to another (albeit lesser) Western team in the Los Angeles Lakers but couldn’t agree on what his role would be with them.

In any case, the three-time All-Star guard already appears to be assimiliating nicely into his new environment. As such, he probably isn’t looking back now.