Report: Derrick Rose wants to return to Cavs

Derrick Rose has not been with the Cleveland Cavaliers as he nurses his latest injury, but there have been indications lately that he intends to return to the team at some point.

Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reported on Sunday that Rose is interested in continuing his career with the Cavs and the team wants the point guard back. However, Vardon was told there has been no decision made yet about when that will happen.

Rose has dealt with an ankle injury since the second game of the season. He has not played since Nov.9, and there have been reports that he is contemplating whether he wants to continue playing at all. Rose is just 29, but he has suffered a number of significant injuries during his career. The former MVP had undergone multiple knee surgeries, and he dealt with issues in his personal life last season when he went AWOL on the Knicks.

Rose averaged 14.3 points per game in the seven contests he played in prior to his injury. Cavs coach Tyronn Lue indicated over the weekend that the team has had positive contact with Rose.