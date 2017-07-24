Derrick Rose will reportedly sign with Cavs

Derrick Rose met with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday, and they did not let the star point guard leave without agreeing to a deal.

Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports that Rose passed his physical and will sign with the Cavs.

Rose met with the Los Angeles Lakers last week, but he ultimately chose to team up with LeBron James. The 28-year-old is expected to sign for the veteran minimum of $2.1 million.

Rose averaged 18.0 points per game with the New York Knicks last season, but his year was cut short when he suffered yet another significant knee injury. The former NBA MVP underwent surgery to repair a torn meniscus and is said to be at full strength heading into offseason workouts.

With Kyrie Irving seemingly on his way out of town, Rose could become a significant contributor for the Cavs if he can stay healthy. That’s a big if.