pixel 1
header
Tuesday, November 14, 2017

Report: Devin Booker confronted Lakers bench over flopping comment

November 14, 2017
by Darryn Albert

In an NBA season that has already seen its fair share of unlikely beefs, here’s another one to add to the list: Devin Booker and flopping accusations.

Late in the fourth quarter of the Phoenix Suns’ loss to the Lakers on Monday, Booker went at the Lakers’ bench after falling to the deck on a missed jumper.

Booker addressed the incident after the game, saying that it was a Lakers assistant coach that he wasn’t pleased with, but he didn’t name any names.

On Tuesday, John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 reported that it was a flopping comment by Lakers assistant Brian Shaw that got Booker riled up.

Shaw does have a history of yelling at opposing players from the bench, and it’s clear that Booker definitely didn’t appreciate his latest outburst.

Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus