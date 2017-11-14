Report: Devin Booker confronted Lakers bench over flopping comment

In an NBA season that has already seen its fair share of unlikely beefs, here’s another one to add to the list: Devin Booker and flopping accusations.

Late in the fourth quarter of the Phoenix Suns’ loss to the Lakers on Monday, Booker went at the Lakers’ bench after falling to the deck on a missed jumper.

Booker addressed the incident after the game, saying that it was a Lakers assistant coach that he wasn’t pleased with, but he didn’t name any names.

#Suns' Devin Booker on #Lakers coach who said something to him late in loss: "If you're not my coach … don't say anything to me." pic.twitter.com/CEpwXsv7Fl — azcentral sports (@azcsports) November 14, 2017

On Tuesday, John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 reported that it was a flopping comment by Lakers assistant Brian Shaw that got Booker riled up.

A Lakers coach Brian Shaw to Devin Booker with under a minute left last night "Stop #$%&*#$ flopping!" Which in turn caused Booker to approach Lakers bench. — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) November 14, 2017

Shaw does have a history of yelling at opposing players from the bench, and it’s clear that Booker definitely didn’t appreciate his latest outburst.