Wednesday, December 6, 2017

Devin Booker reportedly expected to miss 2-3 weeks

December 6, 2017
by Larry Brown

The injury recovery timetable for Devin Booker is not too bad all things considered.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Wednesday that Booker is expected to miss two to three weeks with his adductor strain.

Booker suffered the injury late in the Suns’ loss to the Raptors on Tuesday night and had to be carried off the floor.

He was spotted using crutches afterwards. Both pieces of information led to speculation that the injury could be fairly serious, but a two-to-three week timetable is not too bad.

Booker, 21, has been Phoenix’s leading scorer this season. He’s averaging 24.3 points per game for the 9-17 squad, which doesn’t play again until Saturday.

