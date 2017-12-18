Devin Booker wants Jay Triano to remain as Suns coach

Jay Triano is getting the endorsement that matters — the one from his team’s franchise player.

Before the Phoenix Suns played the Dallas Mavericks on Monday, Suns guard Devin Booker said that he would like for Triano to remain as head coach.

“Me and Triano have that relationship. He’s somebody I’m comfortable with and somebody I’ve been around for a long time,” said Booker, according to The Arizona Republic. “I love Triano. I don’t make those calls but he’s been doing a wonderful job since he’s been here and I would vouch for him. He’s been really good.”

Triano, who previously served as head coach of the Toronto Raptors for three seasons, has been coaching the team on an interim basis since Earl Watson was fired in October just three games into the 2017-18 season. The Suns have gone 11-18 (.379) since Triano took over.

Whether or not Triano actually becomes the permanent head coach of the team, it’s refreshing to see a star Suns guard back his coach after some of the shenanigans that we have seen in Phoenix this season.