Sunday, May 21, 2017

Did Dewayne Dedmon take cheap shot to Stephen Curry’s knee in Game 3? (Video)

May 21, 2017
by Darryn Albert

San Antonio Spurs center Dewayne Dedmon is under fire for a perceived Pachulia in Saturday’s Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.

Video emerged on Sunday of Dedmon taking an apparent cheap shot to the knee of Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry while setting a ball screen late in the fourth quarter of the eventual 120-108 Warriors victory.

Dedmon, who has played just 27 minutes total in the first three games of the series, was not called for a foul on the play, and the incident went virtually unnoticed at the time. The battle between the two Western Conference titans has largely been marred by what happened to Spurs star Kawhi Leonard in Game 1, and this latest controversial play could have the angry mob back out in full force leading up to Monday’s possible closeout Game 4.


