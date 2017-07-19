Dikembe Mutombo says he is ‘working on’ forming potential Rockets ownership group

Dikembe Mutombo finished off his illustrious NBA career with the Houston Rockets, and now he wants to own the team.

Mutombo told FOX 26 that he is in the process of trying to put together a group to fund the purchase of the Rockets, who were surprisingly put on sale Monday by owner Leslie Alexander.

“I’m working on it,” Mutombo said, via FOX 26’s Mark Berman. “I’m talking to a lot of people already since (Monday). We’ll see. I’m just talking to the people who can cut the check and they can make me be part of it. I’m working on that.”

Mutombo said he is finding a lot of interested parties, and is bullish on the organization’s future.

“It’s like someone who’s already sitting on the runway trying to take off. That’s what kind of team the Rockets are right now,” Mutombo said. “The Rockets are a great franchise. They have a great team. They’ve got great coaches, great basketball players, great staff. Whoever is coming in, it’s not like they’re going to have to rebuild it.

“I’m trying to convince some people about trying to buy this team. It’s one of the best franchises right now. It’s really the right time.”

Mutombo said he “missed my opportunity” to buy the Atlanta Hawks two years ago, where his jersey is retired. His Rockets career may not have been as memorable, but he’s clearly enthusiastic about the opportunity.