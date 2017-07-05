Dion Waiters reportedly finalizing deal with Miami Heat

Dion Waiters will be getting what he’s wanted.

Waiters is finalizing a four-year deal to return to the Miami Heat, according to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Waiters is an unrestricted free agent and had received interest from the Lakers, Knicks and Heat. Miami has plenty of space under the salary cap, most of which is available to spend after Gordon Hayward opted to sign with the Boston Celtics.

Waiters, the No. 4 overall pick in 2012, is coming off arguably the best season of his career. After two seasons in Cleveland and two more in OKC, Waiters averaged 15.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 4.3 rebounds per game in Miami.

Things went so well for Waiters in Miami last season that he made it clear he wanted to return to the team and didn’t even care to test free agency. It looks like he’ll be returning to South Beach.