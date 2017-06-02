Dion Waiters to decline player option, become free agent

Dion Waiters is looking to cash in this summer.

ESPN’s Chris Haynes reports that Waiters will decline his $3.2 million option next season in order to become a free agent this summer. Haynes says the Miami Heat are aware that Waiters plans to opt out.

Waiters has made it known he wants to return to the Heat after experiencing a career year.

Encouraged by Pat Riley to get into better shape, the 25-year-old guard averaged 15.8 points on 42.4 percent shooting. His 39.5 percent shooting on threes, 4.3 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game were all career-best marks.

The Heat just received some good news as their situation with Chris Bosh was resolved, which will give them around $38 million in salary cap space this summer. They can put some of that towards re-signing Waiters.