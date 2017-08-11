Dion Waiters has legendary quote about Kyrie Irving to Heat rumors

He may only be entering his second season with the Miami Heat, but Dion Waiters is already marking his territory with that Philly cheese swag.

In a recent interview with HipHopSince1987, the Heat shooting guard was asked about the possibility of Kyrie Irving landing in Miami.

“It would help. I’m not against that,” said Waiters, per Ryne Nelson of SLAM Online. “Just know there’s an alpha male over there too in myself.”

Waiters and Irving do have some history, as they spent three seasons together as teammates in Cleveland and butted heads for a number of reasons. But the Heat have been on Irving’s list of preferred destinations from the start, and it sounds like Waiters is at least open to a reunion … as long as Uncle Drew stays in his lane and leaves all the heavy lifting to the one true king of South Beach.