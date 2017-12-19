Dion Waiters undone by spaghetti during loss to Hawks

The Miami Heat did not have the game they wanted in a 110-104 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Monday. For Dion Waiters, some spaghetti may be to blame.

Waiters said he threw up eight times on Sunday night because of some bad spaghetti he ate. He says the issues continued during the game against the Hawks as he had to vomit after the first quarter.

Dion Waiters said he threw up after the first quarter last night and eight times the night before. Bad spaghetti he says led to it all. — Manny Navarro (@Manny_Navarro) December 19, 2017

Despite his seeming case of food poisoning, Waiters still managed to play 36 minutes and score 23 points. That’s not bad at all. And at least the food issues didn’t cost him a game the way it once did for this pitcher.