Dion Waiters wants to remain with Heat, not even test free agency

The Miami Heat have been one of the hottest teams in the league the past two months, and somewhat surprisingly, Dion Waiters is a big reason why.

Waiters is averaging 16.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game while shooting 40.2 percent on threes — all of which are career-best numbers. The 25-year-old guard has been one of the most talked about players recently, and with the way he’s playing, he’ll be in line for a big contract after the season. However, Waiters says he’s not even interested in testing free agency, as he knows where he wants to be.

“Let’s keep this thing rolling by any means. I don’t want to go into free agency with a couple days and make a decision. I don’t want that,” Waiters said via the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson. “I know where I want to be. Let’s just get it done. My mom loves it here. Would be mad at me [if I left]. My son loves it. My family loves it.”

Waiters is on a two-year deal and earning just under $3 million this season for Miami, which makes him one of the biggest bargains in the league. He has a player option for next season that he is sure to decline, which would make him a free agent. At that point it would be up to Miami to come forward with an offer to keep Waiters.

Waiters has already made it clear that he wants to remain with the Heat. Will the feeling be mutual this summer?

