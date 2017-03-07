Dirk Nowitzki becomes sixth to reach 30,000 points (Video)

Dirk Nowitzki reached a historic milestone during Tuesday’s game between the Mavericks and Lakers.

Nowitzki went into the game 20 points shy of 30,000 in his NBA career and it didn’t take him long to get there. Nowitzki scored 18 points in the first quarter, which tied his highest ever first quarter total, according to ESPN Stats & Info. Early in the second quarter, on a baseline fadeaway, he reached the 30,000 point plateau.

Here is point #30,000 for Dirk Nowitzki #MFFL pic.twitter.com/DCtugCvuu2 — Steve Noah (@Steve_OS) March 8, 2017

Nowitzki joins Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (38,387), Karl Malone (36,928), Kobe Bryant (33,643), Michael Jordan (32,292) and Wilt Chamberlain (31,419) to reach the mark. Four are members of the Hall of Fame. Bryant and Nowitzki will join them shortly.

Among those to congratulate Nowitzki were Magic Johnson, Kevin Garnett, and Goran Dragic.

Watching @Lakers vs Mavs game. Congratulations Dirk on becoming the 6th player in NBA history to score 30,000 career points! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) March 8, 2017

Congrats to @swish41 !!! 30K — Goran Dragić (@Goran_Dragic) March 8, 2017

Commissioner Adam Silver released this statement.