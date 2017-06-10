Dirk Nowitzki sends great tweet about NBA Live glitch

Dirk Nowitzki’s Twitter game remains strong.

The Dallas Mavericks star took note of a tweet from EA Sports’s NBA Live account detailing some sort of in-game issue with Nowitzki — the virtual one, that is. The real one made clear that he wants the glitch fixed as soon as possible, because he has enough problems as it is.

We are aware of an issue with Dirk Nowitzki and are working on a fix. — EA SPORTS NBA LIVE (@EASPORTSNBA) June 9, 2017

I have enough issues on the court already. Don't need one in a video game…. https://t.co/wrdCPjZMS6 — Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) June 10, 2017

Dirk tends to be hilariously unfiltered and self-depreciating on Twitter. This is no exception. Here’s hoping the programmers get that fixed so Dirk can focus on whatever is causing him issues on the real-life court.