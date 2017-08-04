Dirk Nowitzki: Nerlens Noel situation is ‘unfortunate’

Nerlens Noel might be Dirk Nowitzki’s heir apparent as the next great Dallas Mavericks big man, and Nowitzki is a little dismayed that Noel has yet to reach a resolution with the team.

Speaking with Eddie Sefko of The Dallas Morning News this week, The Big German commented on Noel’s contract stalemate with Dallas this summer.

“We’re looking forward to the future and the whole Noel situation is a little unfortunate I think,” said Nowitzki. “We traded for him to keep him for the long run. I’m not sure what the latest is there, but I’m hoping that things will work out and he’s coming back to the Mavs and we’d have a crew that at times can be very athletic — when I’m out of the game.”

The 23-year-old Noel, a restricted agent this offseason, remains unsigned over a month into free agency. Amidst clamors of unhappiness from Noel’s camp, the Mavs are beginning to have an ugly situation on their hands, and now even their franchise icon is turning up the heat.