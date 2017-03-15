Dirk Nowitzki received potato in the mail from fan

You would think that Dirk Nowitzki had seen it all after 19 years in the NBA … and you would think wrong.

The Dallas Mavericks’ resident 13-time All-Star took to Twitter on Wednesday to share a rather interesting gift that he recently received in the mail from a fan: a potato with his image attached to it.

Whoever sent me this POTATO!!!! Much appreciated…. pic.twitter.com/fVaqRvvgTn — Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) March 15, 2017

Because there’s no way to celebrate joining the 30,000 point club than by getting your recommended daily value of carbohydrates and potassium. It’s also worth noting how well-thought-out the gift was as you can make out “Potato Parcel” as the return address in the image.

Now the only question is if the soon-to-be 39-year-old Nowitzki still has what it takes to jump over the potato.