Doc and Austin Rivers both ejected from game (Video)

Neither Doc nor Austin Rivers were around for the end of Friday’s game between the Rockets and Clippers.

After driving to the basket and missing a layup during the second quarter, Austin’s momentum carried him toward the official and he made contact, which was apparently deemed intentional by the official because he assessed two technical fouls to the younger Rivers. That, of course, carries an ejection. During a stoppage in play, father Doc was given his marching orders after words with head official Jason Phillips.

Here’s video of what happened.

Like father, like son? Austin Rivers and Doc Rivers get ejected within minutes of each other 😂 pic.twitter.com/KTvfQGMwCG — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 31, 2016

Rivers’ contact with the official did appear to be incidental so it’s understandable he would be upset with the decision, although his actions might draw the attention of the league. And it was probably a matter of when, not if, Doc would join his son in the locker room.

Oddly enough, this isn’t the first time Doc and Austin Rivers have been ejected from the same game this season. Both were tossed from a game against the Wizards in December.