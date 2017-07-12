Doc Rivers expects 2008 Celtics to patch up Ray Allen rift

2018 will mark the tenth anniversary of the Boston Celtics’ 2008 NBA Championship, but the key pillars of that team are still angry with Ray Allen for joining their rivals with the Miami Heat.

Doc Rivers, who coached the 2008 Celtics, does think that will ultimately change.

“I think it will [heal],” Rivers told Marc J. Spears of the Undefeated. “At the end of the day, that team was as close of a group of any I have ever been around.

“So when one leaves, it hurts your feelings. I think that’s what happened with our guys. Ray’s a terrific guy. We all know that. The guys that are with him are terrific. It will get back.”

Rivers said he has tried to mend fences, but that time will ultimately be the healer.

“Yeah. I’ve tried to, slowly,” Rivers said. “But I think the time will help them get back together. Well, at least I’m hoping. So far, unsuccessfully. But I do think it will happen.”

For now, Allen isn’t welcome, as far as the players are concerned. It does seem hard to believe that the bridges are burned for good given how much the team accomplished and how special they were.