Report: Doc Rivers’ job likely safe for this season

The LA Clippers are 8-14 and quickly plummeting down the West standings, but head coach Doc Rivers probably doesn’t have to sleep with one eye open.

Sam Amick of USA TODAY Sports reported this week that Rivers’ job is likely safe for this season, despite speculation that the coach is on the hot seat. Amick cited the injuries that have ravaged the Clippers’ depth.

Per Amick:

Three people with knowledge of the situation say Rivers is likely safe for this season, with his championship resume still held in high regard and the injuries to four of five opening-night starters having made it unfair – in Ballmer’s eyes – to accurately judge his coaching performance this season.

Including in those injuries are five-time All-Star Blake Griffin, who could miss up to two months with an MCL sprain, and top perimeter defender Patrick Beverley, who is done for the season after undergoing microfracture surgery. Those are blows that would sink any team, so it sounds like Rivers can breathe easy for now, even if questions may still exist about his overall performance.