Thursday, June 29, 2017

Doc Rivers shoots down report of rift with Chris Paul

June 29, 2017
by Steve DelVecchio

Austin Rivers has already laughed at the rumblings that Chris Paul left the Los Angeles Clippers because of perceived nepotism, and now we have Doc Rivers’ side of the story.

Rivers, who has coached the Clippers the past four seasons, said Wednesday that the report about Paul butting heads with him or any other member of the organization is false. Instead, Doc insists Paul left strictly for basketball reasons.

Rivers said Paul chose to force a trade to the Houston Rockets because he feels he will have a better chance of winning there, though Doc disagrees and feels CP3 would have been better off in L.A.

A report published on Wednesday after Paul was traded to Houston said CP3 became upset with Doc Rivers because he felt the coach gave preferable treatment towards Austin and made a bad decision by not trading his son. Austin Rivers later mocked the report with a tweet.


