Doc Rivers shoots down report of rift with Chris Paul

Austin Rivers has already laughed at the rumblings that Chris Paul left the Los Angeles Clippers because of perceived nepotism, and now we have Doc Rivers’ side of the story.

Rivers, who has coached the Clippers the past four seasons, said Wednesday that the report about Paul butting heads with him or any other member of the organization is false. Instead, Doc insists Paul left strictly for basketball reasons.

Doc on CP “He left because he wanted to be with James Harden. Let’s not get that twisted. I wish him well. I have no problem with that. — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) June 29, 2017

Doc on CP relationship with Austin, BG, DJ “We’ve heard all the stories about Blake and DJ and Austin." cont — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) June 29, 2017

Doc cont: "I can’t comment just on Austin because it’s just not right. We’ve heard he left because of all three today." — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) June 29, 2017

Doc cont: "He left because of DJ, he left because of Blake and now he left because of Austin. We know he didn’t leave because of that." — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) June 29, 2017

Doc cont: "There is a lot of speculation on why he left. The one thing I know is he didn’t leave because of any of those three guys." — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) June 29, 2017

Rivers said Paul chose to force a trade to the Houston Rockets because he feels he will have a better chance of winning there, though Doc disagrees and feels CP3 would have been better off in L.A.

Doc con: "He left because he felt like he would have a better chance to win somewhere else.” — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) June 29, 2017

Doc cont: "Do I disagree? Yeah, I think he would have been better served here. But that’s not for me. — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) June 29, 2017

Doc cont: "That’s CP to decide and he decided against that.” — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) June 29, 2017

A report published on Wednesday after Paul was traded to Houston said CP3 became upset with Doc Rivers because he felt the coach gave preferable treatment towards Austin and made a bad decision by not trading his son. Austin Rivers later mocked the report with a tweet.