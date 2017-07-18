Did Doc Rivers shade Chris Paul’s play style during Clippers press conference?

There’s nothing like some well-timed shade in the heat of the NBA summer.

Speaking at a press conference introducing the team’s new acquisitions on Tuesday, LA Clippers head coach Doc Rivers was asked what the biggest difference in their play style would be with Chris Paul no longer in the picture.

“We’ll have ball movement,” Rivers said bluntly. “That’s one of the things for the most part that I’ve always preached. With Chris’ skill, you wanted to take advantage of what he could do … a guy that needs the ball to make plays. And he did it so well, you kinda change to do that. You look at my work historically, we’re more of a ball movement [and] cut basketball team and that’s what we’re gonna get back to doing.”

Honest assessment or backhanded compliment?

What we do know is that Rivers recently denied rumors of a supposed rift with Paul, but that doesn’t mean the nine-time All-Star’s exit sat well with him.

Paul does have a tendency to dominate the ball and make the rest of the team play to his pace on offense, so Rivers’ comments are most likely some combination of truth as well as a bit of frustration at Paul’s departure.

