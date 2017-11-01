Doc Rivers: Even the Warriors have weaknesses

The Golden State Warriors are like a mythical team of sorts. They’ve been to three straight NBA Finals, won two of them, and they somehow seem to have gotten even better over the offseason. But despite how good they may be, they have some weaknesses, so says Doc Rivers.

Speaking about his team in a lengthy feature by ESPN’s Zach Lowe, Rivers talked about one of his team’s weaknesses — the defense of now injured guard Milos Teodosic. That led to this quote.

“Every team has weaknesses,” Rivers told Lowe. “Even Golden State.”

If Golden State does have weaknesses, they’re not easy to identify, much less exploit. And certainly not by the Clippers, who have lost 11 straight to the Warriors, including a 141-113 defeat on Monday.

It’s comments like that though that keep the rivalry between the teams strong and gives the Warriors even more pleasure each time they beat the Clippers.