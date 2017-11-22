Donald Trump calls LaVar Ball a ‘poor man’s version of Don King’

The war of words between Donald Trump and LaVar Ball is showing no signs of slowing down, and the U.S. president unloaded on Ball in his latest round of early-morning tweets on Wednesday.

Trump is said to have played a big role in helping Ball’s son LiAngelo avoid charges for shoplifting in China with two UCLA teammates, but Ball refuses to thank Trump. In his most recent Twitter rant, Trump called Ball an “ungrateful fool” and said he is “a poor man’s version of Don King.”

It wasn’t the White House, it wasn’t the State Department, it wasn’t father LaVar’s so-called people on the ground in China that got his son out of a long term prison sentence – IT WAS ME. Too bad! LaVar is just a poor man’s version of Don King, but without the hair. Just think.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 22, 2017

…LaVar, you could have spent the next 5 to 10 years during Thanksgiving with your son in China, but no NBA contract to support you. But remember LaVar, shoplifting is NOT a little thing. It’s a really big deal, especially in China. Ungrateful fool! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 22, 2017

Ball was invited on CNN earlier in the week for one of the wildest interviews you will ever see, and you would have sworn he was a WWE heel and Trump is his rival.

It’s unclear exactly what Trump did to help keep the UCLA players out of trouble, but it seems like he was helpful in some way. If he was only doing it for public praise, that’s not a great look. Still, Ball seems like he is going out of his way to downplay the crime his son committed, which is a serious offense in China.