Draymond Green, Bradley Beal ejected for fight (Video)

Draymond Green and Bradley Beal were ejected from Friday night’s game between the Golden State Warriors and Washington Wizards after getting into a fight just before halftime.

The two were fighting for position for a rebound with under 20 seconds left in the half, with Green in front of Beal. Beal seemed to initiate with a hand to the face and forearm to the back. Green threw his elbow back in response, and the two got tangled up. The incident spilled off the court.

Draymond Green and Bradley Beal fight pic.twitter.com/JfQTFmnRlH — gifdsports (@gifdsports) October 28, 2017

Wizards’ Bradley Beal w/ blow to head of Warriors’ Draymond Green pic.twitter.com/Mcd3JxcFxb — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) October 28, 2017

Both Green and Beal were ejected from the game. Green’s jersey was ripped during the skirmish, so he tossed it into the crowd. The Warriors forward was not happy about his ejection.

Draymond ejected and not happy about it pic.twitter.com/j87Bx72ofg — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 28, 2017

The Wizards went into the half leading 67-53. Beal had just four points on 2-for-7 shooting. Green had three points, three rebounds and six assists prior to being tossed.