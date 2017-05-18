Draymond Green: ‘It’s bulls—’ that Klay Thompson didn’t make All-NBA team

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was named to the 2016-17 All-NBA Third Team on Thursday, but he’s more riled up about one of his teammates not making the cut.

Speaking with reporters after Warriors practice, Green was asked for his take on Klay Thompson not being selected for an All-NBA team.

“I think it’s bulls—,” Green said, per Anthony Slater of the San Jose Mercury News. “We won what, 67 games or something like that? And we probably just handed teams three or four … Klay’s one of our top three guys. To not be on an All-NBA team I think is really crazy.

“It’s some guys on there as scorers averaging 20 points and don’t have nearly the amount of wins as we have,” continued the two-time All-Star. “So how he could be left out, I don’t really understand it. Also the way Klay can defend. I don’t understand it. But I guess they gotta find some way to punish us.”

Other than Green’s Third Team nod, the Warriors were also represented on the All-NBA Second Team by both Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant. But it’s well-known that Green loves to latch onto any opportunity he can to motivate the team, and Thompson’s exclusion from All-NBA honors is no different.