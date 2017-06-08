Draymond Green calls out ‘rude’ Cavs fans after altercation involving his mom

Draymond Green is letting Cavs fans hear it after an incident involving his mother following Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Thursday.

As the two teams were leaving the court after the Warriors’ 118-113 victory at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Green’s mom Mary Babers-Green was involved in a verbal altercation with a Cavs fan that had to be broken up by police. Beware of some foul language in the video.

Draymond Green's mom gets confronted by pathetic Cavaliers fans. Leave the families alone! 🤦🏽‍♂️#OnlyInCleveland #DubsIn4 pic.twitter.com/V1ajv4Pne3 — Warriors Talk (@JaeAzizi) June 8, 2017

On Thursday, Green responded to the incident in a Q&A with reporters.

Draymond on his mother being heckled: "Fans here are just rude." pic.twitter.com/GJrWt9OF1d — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 8, 2017

“It happens every year,” said the two-time All-Star. “The fans here are just rude. My mom can hold her own, you know, she’s good.”

Green isn’t the only Warrior who doesn’t think too highly of the Cavs fans, and one of them was also involved in an incident with the daughter of head coach Steve Kerr during last year’s Finals. The environment could get even more hostile for Friday’s potential elimination Game 4.