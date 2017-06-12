Draymond Green has great quote about ‘consolation prize’ for 2016 loss

Draymond Green blamed himself for what happened to the Golden State Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals, but he certainly made the best of a bad situation.

Green remarked after the Warriors won the NBA Title Monday night that perhaps last year needed to happen — and it came with one notable consolation prize.

"We had a letdown last year. I had a letdown last year. But if Kevin Durant is the consolation prize… I'm ready to go pop champagne" Dray — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) June 13, 2017

Green was vital to the Warriors’ recruitment of Durant — though it has been overblown in certain aspects — and this outcome is clearly a bit of vindication for him as well. He’s right, though — if the Warriors win in 2016, there is likely no Durant for 2017.