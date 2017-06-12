Ad Unit
Draymond Green has great quote about ‘consolation prize’ for 2016 loss

June 12, 2017
by Grey Papke

Draymond Green blamed himself for what happened to the Golden State Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals, but he certainly made the best of a bad situation.

Green remarked after the Warriors won the NBA Title Monday night that perhaps last year needed to happen — and it came with one notable consolation prize.

Green was vital to the Warriors’ recruitment of Durant — though it has been overblown in certain aspects — and this outcome is clearly a bit of vindication for him as well. He’s right, though — if the Warriors win in 2016, there is likely no Durant for 2017.


