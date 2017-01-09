Draymond Green: DeMarcus Cousins is ‘best center in the game’

Draymond Green and DeMarcus Cousins have a fair bit in common. They’re both elite men with something of a bad reputation in the NBA. With that in mind, perhaps it’s no surprise that Green is firmly in Cousins’s corner with some high praise.

“I think DeMarcus is the best center in the game,” Green said Sunday, via Ethan Sherwood Strauss of ESPN. “I think a lot of times people don’t give him that credit. And a part of it is they try to downplay his status because of his reputation or getting technical fouls or things like that. He is the best big man in the game hands down.

“It’s always interesting to watch, interesting to play against, interesting to play with, because he’s so incredibly talented. He’s skilled. He can shoot the 3 now; over the last couple years he added that to his game. He’s always really had the midrange, he’s taking guys off the dribble, he’s pushing it full court, getting to the hole, getting and-1s, go to the post. He’s dominant. He’s an incredible player, and he continues to get better year in and year out, regardless of what credit people try to take from him, try not necessarily give him.”

Green and Cousins played together for Team USA in the Olympics, so the Warriors big man has seen him from all sides. He might just be right, too. Few, if any, can do what Cousins can do at the position. It’s no wonder what, despite the state of their organization and the occasional distraction, the Kings have firmly refused to trade him.