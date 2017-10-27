Draymond Green shouts out DeMarcus Cousins for revenge game in Sacramento

DeMarcus Cousins probably had a little extra motivation when his New Orleans Pelicans traveled to Sacramento to take on the Kings Thursday night, and his stat line reflected that.

In his first game as a visitor in the place where his career began, Cousins was completely dominant. He shot 14-of-25 from the field and finished with 41 points and a ridiculous 23 rebounds in his team’s 114-106 win. Draymond Green was among the many people who did not think the timing of the performance was a coincidence.

Soooooo…. just checked tonight's box scores… Cuz was angry back in Sac huh?!?! sheeeesshhhhh!!! — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) October 27, 2017

There is no love lost between Cousins and the Kings, and the big man made that clear earlier in the week when he was discussing his return to Sacramento. Cousins feels like he wasted too much time in Sacramento, and he feels bitter toward the organization because of it.

Grabbing 23 rebounds is almost always about simply wanting it more than everyone else on the court. If the Pelicans played every game against the Kings on the road, Cousins would probably be a shoe-in for NBA MVP this season.