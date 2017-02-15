Draymond Green ejected from game against Kings (Video)

Draymond Green was ejected from Wednesday’s game against the Sacramento Kings just before halftime after getting two technical fouls for arguing a call.

Green was playing perimeter defense on DeMarcus Cousins, who drove to the basket. Green thought he got all ball as he reached in to try stealing the ball from the Kings big man, but he was whistled for a foul. Green protested the call and got a tech.

The technical foul for arguing that he got all ball and did not commit a foul enraged Green. He continued to holler and shout bad words and received a second tech, which resulted in an automatic ejection.

Here’s the video:

Green is now up to 11 technical fouls on the season. 16 techs in a season triggers an automatic one-game suspension from the league, as Cousins could tell you.