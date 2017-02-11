Draymond Green shows off extra security in Oklahoma City for Kevin Durant visit

The Golden State Warriors’ road trip to Oklahoma City is not quite what they’re used to.

That was demonstrated by a photo shared by Draymond Green on Snapchat displaying some of the extra security hired at the Warriors’ team hotel.

Beefed up security even on the Warriors hotel floor via Draymond Green's snapchat pic.twitter.com/nijKswnxvi — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 11, 2017

ESPN’s Chris Haynes reported that Durant had tripled the typical amount of security for this leg of the team’s road trip. This was done on the advice of Rich Paul, LeBron James’s agent, who Durant reached out to in order to get advice on how to handle the trip to a hostile environment he once called home. The extra security was just one bit of the advice Paul gave, also suggesting Durant keep a close eye on his family, tune out insults, and show his appreciation to the crowd.

Durant plays in Oklahoma City as a visitor for the first time Saturday night. Though in his mind some aspects of this event may be overblown, it will still be a very fascinating evening.