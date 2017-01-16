Draymond Green flagrant fouls LeBron James (Video)

Tempers flared during Monday’s game between the Warriors and Cavaliers.

During the second quarter of their final meeting of the regular season, Draymond Green and LeBron James were at the center of attention. As James raced up court with the ball, he was the recipient of a hard foul by Green that sent him to the floor. Here’s video of what happened.

Draymond & LeBron collide pic.twitter.com/bsnwK7cw0q — The Cauldron (ICYMI) (@CauldronICYMI) January 17, 2017

The officials reviewed the play and Green was assessed a Flagrant 1 foul. Green also received a technical foul, as did Richard Jefferson, for their exchange of words after the collision.

Many felt the contact was not worthy of a flagrant foul and Green even appeared to mock James flopping.

James recently said he doesn’t see Warriors-Cavaliers as a rivalry. You can see his comments here. However, it’s a safe bet there were atleast a few people in Oracle on Monday night that do see the two teams as rivals and the atmosphere in the arena was certainly at a fever pitch.