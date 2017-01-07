Draymond Green ‘happy we lost’ after Warriors blow 24-point lead

The Golden State Warriors blew a 24-point third quarter lead to the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday, and needless to say, they were none too happy about it.

One player, though, thinks this can be something of a wake-up call.

“I’m actually happy we lost today because there’s some things that we need to correct in order to win a championship, and that’s our goal,” forward Draymond Green said after the 128-119 overtime loss, via Chris Haynes of ESPN. “So trying to win every regular-season game really don’t matter. I want to see us get better each and every time we step on the floor, and I don’t feel like that’s been happening for the things we need to get better at. So I’m kind of thrilled that we lost because you usually make corrections when you lose.”

Green called the Warriors’ fourth quarter offense “atrocious” after they scored just 13 points in the period.

“We’ve got some things that we need to correct to be a championship team, and right now we’re not that,” Green concluded.

To be clear, this is a 31-6 team, and one that has time and enough of a cushion that they can afford lessons like this. It’s clear they’re still figuring out how to play together, as this isn’t their first blown lead of the year.