Draymond Green explains heated exchange with Thunder fan Rich Taylor

Kevin Durant made his long-awaited return to Oklahoma City on Saturday night, but he wasn’t the only Golden State Warriors player who was taunted by Thunder fans. Just ask Draymond Green.

Thunder superfan Rich Taylor, aka “Big Rich,” was seated behind Golden State’s bench during the Thunder’s 130-114 loss. At one point, he got into it with Draymond Green and police stepped in. Taylor was also spoken to by Durant and Warriors coach Steve Kerr.

Lotta drama near the Warriors bench with Big Rich pic.twitter.com/QPucJYSiot — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 12, 2017

When asked about the exchange, Green said he doesn’t mind fans heckling but indicated Taylor was being racist.

Draymond Green said the courtside fan went over the line, ordering them around: "This ain't the aincient times. Slave days are over." pic.twitter.com/obKsImK4dM — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 12, 2017

Taylor, a local bar owner who was wearing a shirt that said “KOWARD” with the “K” and “D” highlighted, admitted he was hurling insults toward Durant and his teammates but insists he kept it PG.

OKC super fan Rich Taylor said he aggressively teased Green about kicking and called KD a "coward" but never said anything racist or vulgar. pic.twitter.com/wlKqEKws77 — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) February 12, 2017

We all knew Durant’s return to Oklahoma City for the first time as a visiting player would not be drama-free, and Durant himself hinted that he expected more. From the way it seems, Durant kept his composure better than Green. That’s not exactly shocking.