Saturday, December 16, 2017

Steve Kerr: Draymond Green shoulder issues ‘a little bit concerning’

by Grey Papke

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is still not ready to play as he nurses a shoulder injury, and there is some growing concern in the team about his recovery.

Coach Steve Kerr admitted that, while the Warriors still feel Green’s injury isn’t serious, there is a bit of growing concern as it does not respond as expected.

Green has been banged up a few times this season, but this is the most significant so far. He hasn’t played since Dec. 8, and it’s not clear when he will return.

