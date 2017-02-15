Draymond Green: James Dolan had ‘slave master mentality’ in Oakley matter

Draymond Green was critical of James Dolan for the way he handled the Charles Oakley matter and said the New York Knicks owner exhibited a “slave master mentality.”

Green was hosting the second episode of his “Dray Day” podcast with Marcus Thompson and addressed the Dolan-Oakley feud. He thought it was inconsistent of Dolan to have no problem with Oakley’s tough mentality when it served the Knicks well on the court but not when the same fire resulted in criticism of the organization after his career.

“You doing it for me, it’s all good,” Green said, as transcribed by the New York Daily News. “You doing it against me…you speaking out against my organization, it’s not good anymore? That’s a slave mentality. A slave master mentality. That’s ridiculous. It was all fine and dandy when he was laying people out, taking fines and all this stuff for your organization. But now all of a sudden when he says something that he feels, it’s a problem.”

Green’s criticism of Dolan didn’t end there. He also thought it was “grimy” and “wrong” of Dolan to suggest that Oakley has a drinking problem.

In a statement after Oakley’s arrest at MSG last week, the Knicks said Oakley needed “help.” Dolan followed that up by speculating on the radio that Oakley might have a drinking problem.

The sides are working towards a truce after Adam Silver and Michael Jordan intervened.

You can listen to audio of the podcast below: