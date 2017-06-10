Draymond Green enjoyed being jeered by Cavs fans

Draymond Green loves to play the heel.

The Golden State Warriors forward admitted that he loved the boos and jeers after he was hit with a technical foul on Friday night, because it means he’s on their minds.

“They make me feel good,” Green said, via Marc J. Spears of the Undefeated. “They show me how important I am to them. They come to the game thinking about me. If you come to the game chanting my name, you’re at home thinking about me. So, shout-out to them. I appreciate the love.”

Green admitted, though, that the crowd’s reaction to the technical — and what it seemed at the time was his ejection — fell on deaf ears.

“I really didn’t pay much attention,” Green said. “I really don’t pay much attention to anybody in Cleveland, honestly. They don’t seem to be the sharpest people around.”

The whole episode was very strange, but it involved Green exhorting the crowd to jeer him even louder. He has no problem being the enemy. If anything, it fuels him.