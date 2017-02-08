Report: Draymond Green intentionally started spat with Kevin Durant for motivation

Apparently Draymond Green has no real problems with Kevin Durant.

After the pair had a “heated exchange” in Golden State’s loss to Sacramento on Saturday night, sources told ESPN’s Chris Haynes that Green riled Durant up intentionally as a motivational tactic.

Durant, who shot just 2-for-10 in the game, was the subject of a verbal assault from Green, who was apparently attempting to rile up Durant to make him play better.

The two exchanged words and Durant was reportedly furious. Green’s response was simply to wink and nod at some of his teammates and coaches, knowing he had done what he set out to do.

Green pretty much admitted on Tuesday that the whole thing was done intentionally and was premeditated.

“It was actually a tactic,” Green said Tuesday. “But that’s for us to know and for everyone else to figure out.”

There are no hard feelings between the pair, who watched the Super Bowl together on Sunday.

This is not the first time Green and Durant have done battle publicly. Previously, Durant said it didn’t bother him. If it works, it works.