Draymond Green laughs off Magic Johnson’s claim about sweeping Warriors

Better call Draymond Green a Muggle because he doesn’t believe in the Magic.

The Golden State Warriors forward was asked on Tuesday for his thoughts on Magic Johnson’s recent claim that the “Showtime” Lakers would sweep Green’s Warriors and proceeded to simply let his laugh box do all the talking.

Draymond Green responds to Magic Johnson saying his Showtime Lakers would sweep these Warriors pic.twitter.com/8NIH47nkZy — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 6, 2017

You can hear Johnson’s full comments on the hypothetical matchup here.

After capturing the NBA title in 2015 and winning an NBA-record 73 games in 2016, the Warriors now sit just two wins away from becoming the first team in league history to go undefeated through the entire playoffs. That historic run of success places them firmly in the greatest team of all-time conversation, where Johnson’s Lakers have resided for many decades now.

Still, comparison between the two is difficult, as they played two very different styles in two very different eras. The “Showtime” Lakers won five titles in the 1980s on the heels of a groundbreaking up-tempo transition attack led by Johnson and an equally potent post-oriented halfcourt offense based around Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. But these days, fast-paced play is the norm, while the emphasis on the three-point line has truly revolutionized the game. Blending both those components with an elite, suffocating team defense is what makes the Warriors truly special in their own right. Thus, this is all probably just a fun mental exercise without so much of a clear-cut right answer.