Draymond Green responds to LeBron James’ superteam comment

If what happened on Thursday is any indication, the back-and-forth between LeBron James and Draymond Green is going to be fun this summer.

Green already broke out a top-choice troll move by wearing a funny T-shirt to the Golden State Warriors’ championship parade Thursday. That prompted a response from James, who hit back on Instagram.

But the Warriors forward decided to double-down on his beef with James by making mention of the super teams concept at the parade.

Green’s response came after LeBron James said following the Cavaliers’ Game 5 loss on Monday night that he’s never been a part of a super-team. Many found that comment laughable given who LeBron teamed with in Miami and then later when he returned to Cleveland.

It’s hard to argue with Draymond here.