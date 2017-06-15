Ad Unit
Thursday, June 15, 2017

Draymond Green responds to LeBron James’ superteam comment

June 15, 2017
by Larry Brown

Draymond Green

If what happened on Thursday is any indication, the back-and-forth between LeBron James and Draymond Green is going to be fun this summer.

Green already broke out a top-choice troll move by wearing a funny T-shirt to the Golden State Warriors’ championship parade Thursday. That prompted a response from James, who hit back on Instagram.

But the Warriors forward decided to double-down on his beef with James by making mention of the super teams concept at the parade.

Green’s response came after LeBron James said following the Cavaliers’ Game 5 loss on Monday night that he’s never been a part of a super-team. Many found that comment laughable given who LeBron teamed with in Miami and then later when he returned to Cleveland.

It’s hard to argue with Draymond here.


