Draymond Green appears to make fun of LeBron James’ cryptic Instagram post

Draymond Green seems to be stoking the flames of his friendly rivalry with LeBron James once again.

James caused a stir on social media Monday with one of his customary cryptic Instagram posts, this time the clenched fist meme from the TV show “Arthur.”

Mood… A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Nov 6, 2017 at 7:07pm PST

The post led to much speculation about who he was referring to. But instead of speculating, Green chose a different way to respond, making an Instagram post of his own on Tuesday that appeared to directly mock James’ post.

MOOD… A post shared by Draymond Green (@money23green) on Nov 7, 2017 at 11:54am PST

James and Green, off-the-court friends and business partners in the former’s digital media company UNINTERRUPTED despite being rivals on it, have taken good-natured jabs at each other in the past. Green certainly stepped up his game with this one though.