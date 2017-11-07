Draymond Green says he was not trolling LeBron with Instagram post

Draymond Green wants to make one thing perfectly clear: He was not trolling LeBron James with his Instagram post on Tuesday.

The Golden State Warriors forward, who is known for stirring the pot, posted a photo on Instagram and used almost the exact same caption that LeBron had used the night before.

MOOD… A post shared by Draymond Green (@money23green) on Nov 7, 2017 at 11:54am PST

The similarities of the posts, not to mention the short duration between James sending his and Green following, led to speculation that Green was mocking James. He said on Twitter Tuesday that was not the case.

FYI people should really stop making assumptions… I'm still trying to figure out how y'all made Bron post out to be about the Celtics… — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) November 7, 2017

Let alone me posting something to "troll" him and idk wth he even posted about… neither do y'all… — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) November 7, 2017

I just thought the pic was dope and that was my mood today… I'm always the first to say when I'm going at someone… and always will — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) November 7, 2017

So today my good people y'all shot and y'all missed!!! — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) November 7, 2017

Of course, this wouldn’t be the first time James and Green were engaged in a beef, which makes it even harder to take him at his word.