Tuesday, November 7, 2017

Draymond Green says he was not trolling LeBron with Instagram post

November 7, 2017
by Larry Brown

Draymond Green blocks

Draymond Green wants to make one thing perfectly clear: He was not trolling LeBron James with his Instagram post on Tuesday.

The Golden State Warriors forward, who is known for stirring the pot, posted a photo on Instagram and used almost the exact same caption that LeBron had used the night before.

MOOD…

A post shared by Draymond Green (@money23green) on

The similarities of the posts, not to mention the short duration between James sending his and Green following, led to speculation that Green was mocking James. He said on Twitter Tuesday that was not the case.

Of course, this wouldn’t be the first time James and Green were engaged in a beef, which makes it even harder to take him at his word.

