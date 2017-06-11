Draymond Green on Game 4 officiating: ‘There was more going on out there’

Draymond Green seemed a bit perplexed by the officiating after Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

Green blamed the flood of early foul calls for the Golden State Warriors’ inability to be aggressive, and found it all rather strange.

“When we’re tied up, what can we do?” Green told Shams Charania of the Vertical. “When we’ve got guys – like Steph [Curry], Klay [Thompson], me, [Kevin Durant] – picking up two, three fouls in a hurry, it’s tough to bring the physicality. How can we play physical with some of the stuff going on out there tonight?

“Give credit to Kyrie [Irving] and [LeBron James], they played like the stars that they are. Those guys wanted it. There was more going on out there. If we wanted to play more physical, how could we?”

Green’s own mother thought the fix was in during the game. Green isn’t going that far, but it’s quite clear he didn’t think much of the officiating.