Draymond Green snapchats photo with Nick Young

Draymond Green added to the rumors that the Golden State Warriors have interest in signing Nick Young.

Green posted a photo on Snapchat Sunday night that showed him hanging out with Young. He captioned the photo with, “Warriors?”

A report on Sunday said Young was a serious candidate to sign with the Warriors for their $5.2 million exception. Whether Green is simply recruiting Young or teasing a little news is unclear, but it’s obvious that Green is up to something.

The Warriors have already managed to sign Steph Curry, Shaun Livingston and Andre Iguodala this offseason. Kevin Durant should come later this month, and Young would be a nice addition to the defending champs.