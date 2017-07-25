Draymond Green releases statement on Jermaine Edmondson lawsuit

A former Michigan State football player who says he was punched in the jaw by Draymond Green last summer has filed a lawsuit against the NBA star, and Green is confident the suit will go nowhere.

Jermaine Edmondson told reporters on Tuesday that he was attacked by Green and some of Green’s friends at an East Lansing bar on July 10, 2016. Green was arrested after the incident, but Edmondson says his life has been in shambles since.

“Even though he was the one who got arrested, it was my name that got dragged through the mud,” Edmondson said, according to a video posted by TMZ. “People made fun of me online and in person. Fans of Draymond, MSU and the Warriors started threatening me, and I no longer felt safe on campus.”

The altercation between Green and Edmondson supposedly began the night before Green slapped the ex-football player. Green, a Michigan State alum who has donated a lot of money to the school, allegedly taunted Edmondson and said he paid for the football player’s scholarship.

“I have never felt so low in my life. I felt like I was being kicked when I was already on the ground,” Edmondson added. “I ended up leaving MSU for a while. I think about what happened with Draymond every day. I still feel his hand on my jaw. There are nights when I wake up crying. I don’t understand why my name has been turned into a joke and he gets all the credit for being a superstar and standing up for women.”

Green issued a statement on Tuesday downplaying the incident.

Warriors forward Draymond Green statement regarding lawsuit. pic.twitter.com/NzIOW8FFd3 — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) July 25, 2017

Green ended up having his charges reduced from a misdemeanor to a civil infraction as part of a of a deal. He had a year-long probationary period that ended on July 22. You can read more about the altercation here.