Draymond Green, Steph Curry wore cupcake shirts after beating Thunder

Draymond Green and Stephen Curry couldn’t resist getting in on the cupcake fun Saturday night in Oklahoma City.

Many fans wore cupcake shirts to taunt Durant in his return to OKC, but after the Warriors won 130-114, it was the Golden State players who were collecting them as souvenirs.

Both Green and Curry were spotted with the shirts, as Green told reporters that “somebody out there blessed me with one.”

Draymond the god man pic.twitter.com/GFLy1TLuBB — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) February 12, 2017

Draymond Green & Stephen Curry wearing cupcake t-shirts. pic.twitter.com/UUg4UTkEr1 — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) February 12, 2017

Steph Curry said he traded a Warriors warm-up shirt for a cupcake shirt with a courtside fan. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 12, 2017

Durant led the Warriors with 34 points, so the shirts didn’t exactly rattle him. If you’re wondering what the significance of them was, it’s actually a Russell Westbrook thing.