Sunday, February 12, 2017

Draymond Green, Steph Curry wore cupcake shirts after beating Thunder

February 12, 2017
by Grey Papke

Draymond Green and Stephen Curry couldn’t resist getting in on the cupcake fun Saturday night in Oklahoma City.

Many fans wore cupcake shirts to taunt Durant in his return to OKC, but after the Warriors won 130-114, it was the Golden State players who were collecting them as souvenirs.

Both Green and Curry were spotted with the shirts, as Green told reporters that “somebody out there blessed me with one.”

Durant led the Warriors with 34 points, so the shirts didn’t exactly rattle him. If you’re wondering what the significance of them was, it’s actually a Russell Westbrook thing.


